KobbySalm shares stories of God’s Protection on ‘Aseda II

KobbySalm has released a new song titled Aseda II, expressing gratitude for God’s intervention in his life and the lives of his family.

In the song, KobbySalm reflects on how God saved them from dangerous situations and acknowledges His divine protection.

Despite initially hesitating to share such personal stories, the artist felt compelled to do so in order to glorify God and inspire others.

Through this song, he encourages listeners to remain thankful and trust in God’s plan, no matter their current circumstances.