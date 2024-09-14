KobbySalm & Kofi Karikari’s “Never Forget” Secures Multiple Nominations in 2 Major Award Schemes – Full Details HERE!

fbpx
Urban gospel sensation KobbySalm continues to solidify his place as a leading voice in the gospel music industry with his impactful song “Never Forget” ft Kofi Karikari.

Released in 2023 alongside other popular tracks like “Fabegye” and “Run To You,” “Never Forget” has garnered widespread attention and praise since its release till present times. The song has now earned multiple nominations at two prestigious award schemes: the Praise Achievement Awards 2024 and the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2024.

At the Praise Achievement Awards 2024, KobbySalm & Kofi Karikari’s “Never Forget” has secured six nominations in the following categories:

  • Urban Gospel Song of the Year
  • Best Music Video of the Year
  • Song of the Year
  • Most Engaged Song on Social
  • Urban Gospel Artist of the Year
  • Songwriter of the Year

These nominations highlight KobbySalm’s creative brilliance and ability to engage audiences, with the song resonating on both spiritual and emotional levels. Its engaging visuals have also made waves, earning it a nod for Best Music Video of the Year. The stunning visuals for “Never Forget” were brought to life by renowned music video director REX, further elevating the song’s impact.

At the Taabea Ghana Music Awards UK 2024, “Never Forget” has been nominated for:

  • Best Gospel Song of The Year

This nomination underscores the song’s cross-border appeal, particularly within the diaspora community, where KobbySalm’s music continues to inspire and uplift.

“Never Forget” reflects KobbySalm’s unique approach to gospel music, blending faith-based messages with contemporary sounds that connect with both young and older audiences. His continued influence in the music space has established him as a leading advocate for mental health and youth empowerment.

These nominations serve as a testament to KobbySalm’s undeniable talent and impact on the gospel music scene. As the award season approaches, fans and music lovers across the globe are eager to see how “Never Forget” will perform at both ceremonies.

For more information and updates, follow KobbySalm on all social media platforms.

