Zie drops vibrant new video for fan-favorite track ‘Sunroof’ off his “Kwesi” EP

Zie has released the highly anticipated music video for ‘Sunroof,’ bringing his unique sound and creative vision to life.

This marks a significant moment in Zie’s musical journey as he continues to carve out a space for himself in the evolving music landscape. Listen to ‘Sunroof’ here: https://songwhip.com/zie/kwesi

‘Sunroof’ is a feel-good track off his seven-track EP “Kwesi” that was released earlier this year. The songblends Pop, R&B and Electronic beats, offering the perfect soundtrack for adventures.

Its catchy melody and relatable lyrics about embracing freedom and escaping life’s pressures have quickly made it a fan favorite. The music video amplifies these themes, immersing viewers in a visual experience that complements the song’s laid-back, yet introspective nature.

Directed by CM Delux, the video captures the song’s essence with its stunning visuals and colourful scenes, featuring lively party moments that align perfectly with the upbeat tempo of the song.

This carefree atmosphere, coupled with the hard-to-ignore dance moves from The Ladies Room dancers all add to the appeal of the video. There are more reflective moments, where Zie is shown vibing alone, emphasizing the personal journey of finding oneself and enjoying life’s simple pleasures.

The warm hues and vibrant colorsbring a dreamlike quality, pulling viewers into Zie’s world of optimism and self-discovery. Zie’s and the model’s fit were put together by Ahmad Dixon with the video proudly sponsored by Picochulo Tequila.

Zie’s charm lies not only in his musical talent but in his ability to connect with his audience on an emotional level. ‘Sunroof’ is more than just a song; it’s a celebration of life’s fleeting moments, staying grounded and encouraging listeners to live life to the fullest while stepping outside their comfort zone.

His lyrics, delivered in a smooth, melodic flow, resonate with anyone who’s ever longed for a break from the fast pace of modern life.

Zie has been making waves in the music scene with his fresh sound, blending genres while staying true to his distinctive style. His previous singles are slowly growing him a fan base, and ‘Sunroof’ is set to propel him further into the spotlight.

With the release of ‘Sunroof,’ Zie has once again proven that he is an artist to watch. His ability to combine relatable themes with stunning visuals and infectious melodies sets him apart in the competitive world of music.

As he embarks on this next chapter, fans can look forward to more innovative projects from the talented singer-songwriter.

