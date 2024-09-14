Josephine Da Favored Releases Soul-Stirring Worship Cover of No Tribe’s “Ohene”

The Ghanaian gospel music scene is about to witness a powerful new release, as rising star Josephine Da Favored unveils her highly anticipated worship cover of No Tribe’s classic anthem, Ohene. Known for her ability to blend praise, worship, and soulful melodies, Josephine brings a fresh and inspiring interpretation to this beloved song, showcasing her vocal range and spiritual depth.

The release marks an important milestone in Josephine’s journey as she introduces herself to the African gospel music market. With her heartfelt rendition of Ohene Ye Hyira Wo, she aims to touch the hearts of worshipers and gospel music lovers across the continent. Rooted in faith and expressed with passion, the cover brings a new life to the song, capturing its essence while infusing Josephine’s personal worship style.

Speaking about the release, Josephine shared her deep connection to Ohene Ye Hyira Wo: “This song has been a source of inspiration to me for years. I wanted to create a version that reflects my gratitude to God while paying tribute to the original artists. It’s a song that truly exalts God as King, and I hope my rendition will resonate with others and bring them closer to Him.”

With this release, Josephine Da Favored is positioning herself as a significant new voice in gospel music, ready to take her ministry beyond Ghana and into the wider African market. Her distinctive blend of traditional and contemporary gospel sounds, coupled with her powerful vocals, makes her a standout in the genre.

This worship cover along with others which are yet to be released will be available on Josephine Da Favored’s YouTube channel, where viewers can immerse themselves in her unique musical expression of praise and worship. As she continues her journey, Josephine’s dedication to uplifting others through music is clear, and her latest release is just the beginning of what’s to come.

Watch the full video and experience the heartfelt worship of Josephine Da Favored as she shares her gift with the world.

Watch Ohene Ye Hyira Wo by Josephine Da Favored

Josephine Da Favored – Ohene Ye Hyira Wo. Credit: YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic