KobbySalm Taps Nigerian hitmaker, S.O.N Music for Jama infused banger; “Cast Your Burdens (Higher)”

Gospel sensation KobbySalm has teamed up with S.O.N Music, the voice behind the chart-topping hit Darling Jesus, to release a powerful new Gospel anthem titled “Cast Your Burdens (Higher)” Produced by Acoustik Music.

This impactful track draws inspiration from Psalm 55:22 and delivers a message of hope for those facing life’s trials, encouraging listeners to find healing and peace by casting their burdens onto God.

In keeping with KobbySalm’s commitment to raising awareness about mental health, “Cast Your Burdens (Higher)” speaks to the power of faith as a refuge during challenging times.

The song’s message is particularly relevant as it reminds individuals that by leaning on God, they can find relief from their emotional and spiritual struggles.

Listen to Cast Your Burdens (Higher) by KobbySalm on Apple Music

With S.O.N Music’s emotive vocals and KobbySalm’s energetic delivery, the song creates a compelling and uplifting experience for listeners.

Listen to Cast Your Burdens (Higher) by KobbySalm on Audiomack

Together, the duo has crafted a Gospel anthem that offers encouragement and spiritual renewal for those seeking strength amid life’s difficulties.

“Cast Your Burdens” stands as a powerful reminder that no matter the burden, faith in God provides a path to healing and peace.

The song is available now on all major streaming platforms.

