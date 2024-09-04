Nana Kojo Biney to nurture young talent with new talent show

Nana Kojo Biney, CEO of Apple Media GH has announced plans to launch a talent show aimed at discovering and showcasing musical talents in Ghana.

Known in the music industry as Electric, his initiative named ‘Talent Competition Show’ seeks to provide a platform for emerging artists to break into the mainstream music industry.

Many underground artists struggle to gain visibility, often overlooked and labeled as “upcoming” without the necessary support to reach the limelight.

The Talent Competition Show will offer these artists a unique opportunity to display their talents and take a significant step forward in their musical careers.

Nana Kojo Biney shared that the official dates and venue for the launch will be announced soon. Having worked with renowned artists, including former MUSIGA President Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour), A.B. Crentsil, Bessa Simons, and others, he emphasized, “There are many young talents who, if supported, can become famous.”

Married to Naomi Nsiah, a dancer and backing vocalist, and a father of four, Biney expressed concern about the reluctance of veteran musicians to support and mentor young talents. He believes it is crucial to guide and develop these artists, helping them become part of the world of great musicians.

The first edition of the talent show will take place in Accra and Kumasi, with plans to make it an annual event. The competition aims to identify the best emerging artist, offering training programs, workshops, and opportunities to hone their skills.

Biney emphasized that the free program will train young people in various aspects of the arts, equipping them with the tools and exposure needed to excel as professionals in their chosen fields.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic