Clem Biney’s Latest EP “The 7 Testi Menti”: a Sonic Journey Through Emotion and Artistry

Today marks a significant milestone in the world of music as Clem Biney, the highly acclaimed artist, releases his latest EP, “The 7 Testi Menti.”

This eagerly anticipated collection showcases Biney’s artistic prowess and musical diversity, offering listeners an immersive journey through a spectrum of emotions.

Clem Biney’s EP, “The 7 Testi Menti,” is a testament to his creative ingenuity and commitment to delivering a unique auditory experience. The tracks seamlessly blend various production styles, featuring collaborations with the talented Matt Diana. Stream/Download on preferred platform here.

Tracklist:

Roses N Flowers // Produced by IzJoeBeatz

Left Over // Produced by Viki Beatz

Can’t Believe ft. Matt Diana // Produced by Viki Beatz, Mixed by IzJoeBeatz

P.T.C ft. Matt Diana // Produced by IzJoeBeatz

I Pray // Produced by Viki Beatz

Soon As The Sun Rise // Produced by Big Bank Kaid

Sinful Nature // Produced by Viki Beatz

Listeners can expect a sonic journey enriched by the masterful production of IzJoeBeatz, Viki Beatz, and Big Bank Kaid. The EP’s title, “The 7 Testi Menti,” reflects not only the seven compelling tracks but also Biney’s profound storytelling and lyrical depth.

As a versatile artist, Clem Biney effortlessly weaves through themes of love, reflection, and spirituality, leaving an indelible mark on each composition. The EP is set to resonate with a diverse audience, transcending musical boundaries.

“The 7 Testi Menti” is now available for streaming and download on major music platforms, offering fans an opportunity to immerse themselves in Clem Biney’s latest musical endeavor.

About Clem Biney

Clem Biney is a [City]-based artist celebrated for his distinctive sound and lyrical depth. With a passion for pushing musical boundaries, Biney consistently delivers soul-stirring compositions. “The 7 Testi Menti” EP is a testament to his commitment to artistic excellence.

Connect with Clem Biney

Follow and get interactive with him across social media on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Subscribe to his YouTube Channel for more entertaining updates.

