DJ Perbi teams up with Cina Soul, Larruso for new song, “Body Medicine”

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, born Solomon Yaw Perbi Akonnor, popularly known as DJ Perbi has recruit labelmate, Larruso and versatile Ghanaian songbird, Cina Soul on his Afro-Caribbean influenced song titled “Body Medicine” produced by BABA WVD.

On a fusion of afrobeats and influences from Caribbean dancehall produced beat by BABA WVD, the three forces, DJ Perbi, Cina Soul and Larruso curates a story about their love interest.

The two singers, Cina Soul and Larruso sings about the type of partners they fancy and the length at which they are willing to keep them.

DJ Perbi who over the years have developed and master his craft of disc jockeying and has ever since channeled his focus and energy into effecting positive changes to the human race through music.

DJ Perbi’s performances; which has explored multi-genres including afrobeats, hip hop, highlife and dancehall has also been received by an elite concert patrons which includes Bhim Nation Concert, December to Remember, Ashaiman To Da World Concert and a major appearance on AC Milan and Roc Nation’s “From Milan With Love: New Gen” Virtual Concert hosted by DJ Khaled.

DJ Perbi believes in positivity and love and he is doing just that uniting people through music.

