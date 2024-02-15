TiTi Owusu visits Mavin Studios: Collaborations in the Works?

Singer, TiTi Owusu‘s recent appearance at Mavin Studios alongside Ladipo has stirred up quite the buzz!

The Ghanaian singer-songwriter, known for her genre-bending style, has been making waves in the music industry since her standout performances at the nationwide competition, Vodafone Icons.

Having made a name for herself in Accra’s live music scene, TiTi Owusu has become a familiar face at popular venues, delivering mesmerizing sets of R&B and jazz favorites that leave audiences in awe.

While she has already made her mark with six singles and numerous features on digital streaming platforms, TiTi Owusu’s most memorable performance to date may be her guest appearance on Ghanaian rapper BRYAN THE MENSAH’s hit single “Until I See You” that has gained traction on TikTok, amassing over 800,000 views and solidifying her status as a rising star.

TiTi Owusu’s recent appearance at Mavin Studios alongside Ladipo has stirred up quite the buzz! The Ghanaian singer-songwriter, known for her genre-bending style, has been making waves in the music industry since her standout performances at the nationwide competition, Vodafone Icons.

With her recent visit to Mavin Studios, fans can’t help but speculate about potential collaborations and projects in the works.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic