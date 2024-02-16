Strongman Drops Latest Groovy Club Banger to “Shame” Enemies – Listen NOW!

Ghanaian rap sensation Strongman is back with a bang, unleashing his latest single “Shame” to the world

Produced by the incredibly talented Jay Scratch, “Shame” is a testament to Strongman’s lyrical prowess and storytelling finesse.

“Shame” is more than just a song; it’s a powerful anthem that invites listeners to confront their adversaries head-on while celebrating their own resilience and self-worth. Stream/Download on preferred platform here.

Set against the backdrop of an infectious Azonto beat, Strongman delivers hard-hitting punchlines and clever wordplay that cut through the airwaves with precision.

With its introspective narrative and groovy rhythm, “Shame” is poised to captivate audiences far and wide, offering a fresh perspective on the age-old theme of overcoming obstacles and rising above negativity.

Whether you’re vibing out on the dance floor or delving deep into the song’s profound message, “Shame” promises to leave a lasting impression.

In a statement about the track, Strongman expressed his excitement for fans to hear the new single, saying, “‘Shame’ is more than just a song to me. It’s a declaration of strength and resilience in the face of adversity. I wanted to create something that not only bangs in the clubs but also resonates with listeners on a deeper level.”

Produced by the highly acclaimed Jay Scratch, “Shame” boasts a dynamic sound that seamlessly blends traditional Azonto vibes with contemporary rap sensibilities. The result is a track that is as infectious as it is thought-provoking, showcasing Strongman’s versatility as an artist.

“Shame” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Fans of authentic and thought-provoking music won’t want to miss out on this electrifying release.

About Strongman:

Strongman is a Ghanaian rapper known for his impeccable lyricism and captivating storytelling. With a string of successful releases under his belt, including hit singles like “Transformer” and “Pilolo,” Strongman continues to solidify his status as one of Ghana’s most promising talents.

His unique blend of traditional Ghanaian sounds and modern rap influences has earned him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim from industry insiders.

