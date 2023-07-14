fbpx
Top Stories

Rap Is Still Alive! Amerado hits up Strongman for a bold statement on latest banger!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Rap Is Still Alive! Amerado hits up Strongman for a bold statement on latest banger!
Photo Credit: Amerado /twitter

Ghanaian rap heavyweights, Amerado and Strongman join forces on a thrilling piece for Hip-hop/Rap music fanatics dubbed, Rap Is Still Alive.

The dynamic duo has combined their lyrical prowess and undeniable talent on the track titled “Rap Is Still Alive”, produced by the renowned Atown TSB. This exhilarating new release aims to reaffirm the significance of rap in the ever-evolving music landscape.

“Rap Is Still Alive” showcases the unparalleled chemistry between Amerado and Strongman as they effortlessly trade verses filled with exceptional wordplay, thought-provoking metaphors, and captivating storytelling.

The powerful production by Atown TSB serves as the perfect backdrop for their hard-hitting lyrics, creating a compelling sonic experience that will resonate with rap enthusiasts worldwide.

Both Amerado and Strongman have built strong reputations as skilled wordsmiths and have amassed loyal followings throughout their careers.

Their commitment to preserving and promoting the art of rap is evident in their contributions to the Ghanaian music industry. By collaborating on “Rap Is Still Alive,” they aim to inspire and rejuvenate the rap community while showcasing their individual strengths and unique styles.

Amerado, known for his exceptional freestyling ability and insightful lyricism, has consistently delivered hits that have garnered widespread acclaim. His versatility and ability to effortlessly switch flows have made him a force to be reckoned with in the rap game.

Strongman, on the other hand, has solidified his position as one of Ghana’s finest wordsmiths. With his impeccable delivery and powerful storytelling, he has consistently impressed listeners and industry peers alike. His ability to seamlessly blend humor, personal experiences, and social commentary into his music has set him apart as an artist.

Together, Amerado and Strongman embark on a mission to prove that rap is an art form that continues to thrive, despite the ever-changing musical landscape. “Rap Is Still Alive” is a testament to their unwavering dedication to the craft and their relentless pursuit of excellence.

This collaboration is made even more impressive with the inclusion of Atown TSB, an accomplished producer known for his ability to create captivating beats that resonate with listeners.

His masterful production on “Rap Is Still Alive” perfectly complements Amerado and Strongman’s performances, elevating the overall sonic experience to new heights.

“Rap Is Still Alive” is set to captivate rap enthusiasts and music lovers around the world with its infectious energy and undeniable talent.

The track is available on all major streaming platforms via https://easternchild.fanlink.to/Rap-Is-Still-Alive

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Hip-Hop Fans elated as Strongman delivers a rap 'Dirge'

Hip-Hop Fans elated as Strongman delivers a rap ‘Dirge’

3rd May 2023
Dirge by Strongman

Video Premiere: Dirge by Strongman

3rd May 2023
Finally! Amerado releases G.I.N.A Album

Amerado drops new single Fa Me Saa with Kwaku DMC

14th April 2023
A Red Letter To Medikal by Amerado

Video: A Red Letter To Medikal by Amerado

5th April 2023

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2023 Week 17: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2023 Week 17: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker