Ghana Entertainment Awards USA Announces Digital Launch for #GEAUSA24 – Full Details HERE!

The highly anticipated Ghana Entertainment Awards USA (GEAUSA) is set to kick off its 2024 edition with a groundbreaking digital launch on Wednesday, March 13th, 2024.

In a bid to adapt to the evolving landscape of virtual events, GEAUSA will host the launch on Instagram and YouTube, starting at 18Hrs GMT. This innovative approach aims to keep fans engaged and informed about the exciting plans for this year’s awards ceremony.

During the digital launch, viewers can expect to hear from the event’s founder, past winners, and board members, who will share insights and updates on nomination processes, voting details, and what to anticipate for #GEAUSA24.

Stay glued to @geawardsusa for more information!! #GEAUSA24 JULY 6th, 2024 in New York City. pic.twitter.com/Z7aErKq64m — Ghana Entertainment Awards USA (@geawardsusa) February 12, 2024

This interactive session promises to provide an exclusive glimpse into the preparations and expectations surrounding one of the most prestigious entertainment events in the Ghanaian diaspora.

Notably, GEAUSA has already set the event date for July 6th, 2024, marking it as a must-attend occasion for all lovers of Ghanaian music and entertainment.

To enhance the event’s reach and impact, GEAUSA has forged partnerships with four prominent media houses in Ghana: 3Music Network, GhOneTV, Bryt TV, YFM Ghana, and UTV Ghana.

These collaborations underscore GEAUSA’s commitment to celebrating excellence in the entertainment industry while fostering collaboration and innovation.

As the countdown to #GEAUSA24 begins, fans, artists, and industry stakeholders are encouraged to mark their calendars for the digital launch on March 13th.

Stay tuned to @geawardsusa on Instagram and the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA YouTube page for updates and exclusive insights into what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of Ghanaian talent and creativity.

