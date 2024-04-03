What A Blend! XLNC Fiifi Selah collaborates with Mikal Asher

XLNC Fiifi Selah and Mikal Asher come through with a collaboration that not only blends their distinctive sounds but also embodies a deeper narrative of cultural exchange.

XLNC Fiifi Selah, born Emmanuel Kofi Botchway, is a trailblazer in Ghana’s Hiplife genre, showcasing his prowess as a vocalist, producer, and radio personality.

His evolution from the streets to the studio is evident in his acclaimed albums “Made in Africa” and “The Awakened Soul.”

XLNC’s ability to weave storytelling with infectious rhythms has solidified his position as a prominent figure in Ghana’s music landscape.

Watch Anti Christ by XLNC Fiifi Selah & Mikal Asher

Anti Chris – XLNC Fiifi Selah & Mikal Asher

Mikal Asher, also known as Michael Clifford Morgan, hails from Jamaica, where he was immersed in the musical traditions of Rastafarian culture from a young age.

His journey led him to establish the Jahmikal Entertainment Record Label in Ghana, where he collaborated with local and international talents such as Black Prophet, Commander Messiah, and Vibration Kings, creating a fusion of sounds that transcended geographical boundaries.

The collaboration between Mikal Asher and XLNC Fiifi Selah came to fruition with their song “Anti Christ,” a powerful testament to their shared artistic vision.

Through their music, Mikal Asher and XLNC FiifiS elah serve as cultural ambassadors, bridging the gap between Africa and the diaspora, and inviting listeners on a journey of exploration and enlightenment.

