Mikal Asher’s “Let Me Go” ft. Donskii: A Powerful Anthem Against Discrimination

Renowned Jamaican musician Mikal Asher is set to release his latest single, “Let Me Go,” featuring the talented Ghanaian artist Donskii.

The song, accompanied by a visually stunning music video directed by the acclaimed Director Tee, will debut on YouTube and various digital platforms on August 6, 2024.

“Let Me Go” is more than just a song; it is a heartfelt plea for love, respect, and mutual understanding. Mikal Asher uses this track to address the daily persecution faced by Rastafarians and individuals with dreadlocks, highlighting the widespread discrimination that continues to plague society.

Through his powerful lyrics and soulful delivery, Mikal Asher calls for an end to the unjust treatment of Rastafarians by law enforcement and immigration officers. He advocates for the fundamental right to live freely and without fear.

The inspiration for “Let Me Go” comes from Mikal Asher’s personal experiences. He recounts instances where he has been stopped on the road and subjected to thorough searches, leaving him feeling deeply discriminated against.

This song is a response to those moments of indignity, a cry for freedom and respect for all individuals, regardless of their appearance or beliefs.

By featuring Donskii, an emerging artist from Ghana, Mikal Asher continues his tradition of uplifting the youth and giving them a platform to shine.

This collaboration not only adds a fresh and dynamic element to the track but also underscores Mikal Asher’s commitment to nurturing new talent in the music industry.

The music video, shot in Ghana, captures the vibrant essence of the song and the poignant message it conveys. Director Tee, known for his compelling visual storytelling, brings the song’s themes to life, creating a powerful visual narrative that complements the song’s lyrics and melody.

“Let Me Go” is the fourth single from Mikal Asher’s upcoming album, “The Mission,” which is slated for release in September. This highly anticipated album will be launched alongside XLNC Fiifi Selah’s “Awakened Souls” album, promising a month of exceptional music for fans worldwide.

As we count down to the release of “Let Me Go,” it is clear that Mikal Asher’s latest offering is set to make a significant impact.

This song is not just a call for respect and freedom for Rastafarians but a universal message of love and mutual respect that resonates with listeners from all walks of life.

Be sure to mark your calendars for August 6, 2024, and experience the powerful message and captivating artistry of Mikal Asher and Donskii.

Stay tuned to YouTube and your favorite digital platforms for the release of “Let Me Go” and join the movement towards a world where love, respect, and freedom prevail.

