Meet King Paluta: The Latest Up Next Artist from Ghana on Apple Music

Today, Apple Music has announced Highlife rapper (real name Thomas Adjei Wireko) the latest musician to be featured in its Up Next artist development program in Ghana.

“I stayed underground for 15 years and never gave up on myself,” he tells Apple Music. “It feels so good to be here and hearing the fans chant ‘Asuo (water/rain/ reign)’ which is my street signature means so much to me and the journey. I am forever grateful.”

Listen to Aseda by King Paluta:

Born and raised in Atonsu Bokuro, a suburb of Kumasi in Ghana, King Paluta was raised by his single mother who was his rock, and source of sound advice, throughout the pursuit of his musical dream. After deciding that music was his calling when he was 14 years old, King Paluta began cleaning and sleeping in recording studios.

A self-confessed “studio rat”, it was during this time that he learned how to programme and produce music, a skill that proved useful as he still produces all of his own songs.

King Paluta then sharpened his flow by participating in street rap battles for four years, earning him a respected reputation as he knocked out opponent after opponent with his strong lyrical punches.

After attracting the attention of NKZ Music boss, Nana Yaw Maradona (Guru), King Paluta signed to the lauded label but later decided to reclaim his independence once his contract lapsed.

But it was the release of his smash hit single “Yahitte” (2022) that changed the trajectory of his career, racking up over 3 million streams to date and resulting in two remixes, with “Yahitte Remix” (2023) soaring to over 6 million streams.

With the Highlife tour de force single “Sika Aba Fire” (2022) alongside his signature-flow affirming single “Aha Akye (feat. Samini)” (2023), King Paluta has consistently churned out hit after hit whilst relishing his hard-earned success. His latest single “Aseda” (2024), available to stream on Apple Music, is a slower, more melodic offering from the rapper who’s equally as comfortable singing as he is showcasing his multifaceted nature

As the latest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Ghana, King Paluta will be featured across Apple Music’s East Africa Up Next playlist available here.

The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.

The playlist is genre agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

The vast global Up Next roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, Amy Shark, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Claudio, Sigrid, Mr Eazi, Stefflon Don, Bad Bunny, Juice WLRD, Bazzi, Jax Jones, NCT 127, Summer Walker, Tierra Whack, Dean Lewis, Pink Sweat$, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Clairo, Lunay, Jessie Reyez, Orville Peck, Victoria Monét, Ingrid Andress, Conan Gray, Don Toliver, Rema, BENEE, Holly Humberstone, Natanael Cano, Givēon, beabadoobee, Arlo Parks, Tate McRae, Foushee and Tems.

