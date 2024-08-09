Kwesi Arthur calls out Efia Odo, warns of legal action

Kwesi Arthur has unleashed a series of fiery posts on his X page, directly addressing media personality Efia Odo.

In these posts, Kwesi Arthur accuses Efia Odo of using his name for clout, alleging that her team regularly attaches his name to various projects as a marketing strategy.

Kwesi Arthur’s thread on X

He expressed frustration at being used as a tool for attention and storylines, adding, “Each month or week it’s a different story line and agenda.”

The rapper didn’t hold back, warning that any further mentions of him will be handled legally.

He advised young men in the industry to be wary of women who might exploit their hard-earned success for social media clout.

He also took aim at fellow artists and so-called friends who, despite witnessing the situation, continue to associate with Efia Odo.

“To all my so-called friends, family, and the media… F*ck you,” Kwesi Arthur concluded.

