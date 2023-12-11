fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2023 Week 49: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky feat. Kuami Eugene
Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky feat. Kuami Eugene
Week #49 December 9th 2023.PWL
1.Kwaku Ananse by Amerado1131
2.Mo by Piesie Esther1102
3.Monica by Kuami Eugene344
4.Victory by Joyce Blessing2113
5.Terminator by King Promise1315
6.Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene61
7.Aseda by Nacee1346
8.Rent Free by Gyakie757
9.Perfect Combi by King Promise & Gabzy91
10.Incoming by Shatta Wale & Tekno678
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2023 Week 49: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 
