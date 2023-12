2023 Week 49: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #49 December 9th 2023. P W L 1. Kwaku Ananse by Amerado 1 13 1 2. Mo by Piesie Esther 1 10 2 3. Monica by Kuami Eugene 3 4 4 4. Victory by Joyce Blessing 2 11 3 5. Terminator by King Promise 1 31 5 6. Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene 6 1 – 7. Aseda by Nacee 1 34 6 8. Rent Free by Gyakie 7 5 7 9. Perfect Combi by King Promise & Gabzy 9 1 – 10. Incoming by Shatta Wale & Tekno 6 7 8

P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position #top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

