fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2024 Week 11: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 7 hours agoLast Updated: 18th March 2024
1 minute read
Odo Bi Ye Bad by Rap Fada ft. King Paluta
Odo Bi Ye Bad by Rap Fada ft. King Paluta
Week #11 March 16th 2023.PWL
1.Awoyo Sofo by Kwaw Kese ft. Kofi Mole131
2.Monica by Kuami Eugene1182
3.The Doing Of The Lord by Diana Hamilton feat. Mercy Chinwo183
4.Rent Free by Gyakie4194
5.Otan by Sarkodie1145
6.Odo Bi Ye Bad by Rap Fada ft. King Paluta61
7.Zero by Black Sherif & Mabel747
8.Real Life by Shatta Wale656
9.Kwaku Ananse by Amerado1279
10.Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene3158
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2024 Week 10: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Related Articles
Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 7 hours agoLast Updated: 18th March 2024
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Week #45: Week ending Saturday, November 11th, 2017. Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown.

Week #45: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

11th November 2017
2022 Week 42: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2022 Week 42: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

24th October 2022
2019 Week 52: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2019 Week 52: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

30th December 2019

2022 Week 37: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

19th September 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 11: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown