New Music Release: Ese by Queen Imade Ft. Blessing O. J

International gospel music minister, Queen Imade, has announced the release of her newest single titled “Ese,” which translates to “Thank You”. The song features talented gospel artiste Blessing O.J. and is set to make waves in the gospel music industry globally.

“Ese” is a soulful and uplifting song that expresses gratitude to God for His mercies and blessings. It is a beautiful blend of traditional African rhythms and contemporary gospel music, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Queen Imade’s Nigerian roots.

Queen Imade has been making waves in the gospel music scene for years, with her powerful vocals and deep spiritual connection. She is known for her ability to engage audiences with her soul-stirring songs, and “Ese” promises to be no exception.

Blessing O.J., featured on the song, is a brand to reckon with in the gospel music industry with a unique and powerful voice. The collaboration between Queen Imade and Blessing O.J. is sure to be a hit with fans of both artistes.

Speaking about the release of “Ese,” Queen Imade said, “I am thrilled to share this song with the world. It is a celebration of God’s goodness and faithfulness, and I hope that it inspires listeners to always give thanks to God, no matter what they are going through.”

“Ese” is now available for free downloads. Fans of gospel music can also listen to the song on YouTube

With its powerful message of gratitude and uplifting melody, “Ese” is a must-listen for all lovers of inspirational music. Don’t miss out on this soulful collaboration by Queen Imade and Blessing O.J. Give thanks to God with “Ese” today. “Ese” was produced by Spontaneous.

Watch Ese by Queen Imade (Lyrics Video)

Lyrics:

SOLO: I have come again Baba

To give you thanks and praises.

For all the goodness you have done for me.

I am satisfied, I am contented with all, I am grateful Oh Lord.

CHORUS: Thank you o

King of sufficiency

King that doesn’t look at how poor you are,

King that doesn’t look at your ugliness

The fight you fought in my absence,

Enemies brought war but you never allowed them to succeed.

You change all my enemies plans to a neutral ground,

Thanks and praises is what your name deserves.

CHORUS: Thank you o

King of sufficiency.

Thanks and praises is what your name deserves my God oo

CHORUS: Thank you o

King of sufficiency.

SOLO: Great things done, faithfulness oh Lord

You do my blowing things God.

If not you, where will I would have been?

What have I asked from you that you haven’t done for me?

I prayed and you immediately answered.

For all the surprises you have done for me ooo, I have come to appreciate you.

King that fights any battle and succeed (Thank you oo)

CHORUS: Thank you oo

King of sufficiency

You have been faithful faithful faithful oh Lord

CHORUS: Thank you o

King of sufficiency

King of pity, king of forgiveness

Thank you oo

CHORUS: Thank you o

King of sufficiency

Nae you dey fight

Nae me dey win oo(2x)

CHORUS: Thank you o

King of sufficiency

He that is thankful in anything deserves more my God oo

CHORUS: He that is thankful will always get more.( 2x)

Though your love, I have seen the downfall of satan oo

CHORUS: He that is thankful will always get more

If I have wings like the Eagle my Lord,

CHORUS: He that is thankful will always get more.

I would have fly straight to the Lord to appreciate you ooo

CHORUS: He that is thankful will always get more.

We dey pray, E dey show ooo (2x)

CHORUS: He that is thankful will always get more.

