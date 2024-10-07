fbpx
African Music

Aremmic Boasts of God’s Goodness In New ‘Lai Lai’ Afrogospel Banger

US-Based singer inserts new Lai Lai single - Listen Up!

Aremmic Boasts of God’s Goodness In New ‘Lai Lai’ Afrogospel Banger - Listen Here NOW!
Aremmic Boasts of God’s Goodness In New ‘Lai Lai’ Afrogospel Banger. Photo Credit: Aremmic

Aremmic, the Nigerian-born, US-based artist, drops his latest single “Lai Lai,” marking his sixth release this year.

Following the successful tracks “Echoes of Love” and “Sweet Communion,” this new offering showcases Aremmic’s signature Afro-fusion style, blending Afrobeats with hip-hop elements. Available for streaming on all online stores.

“Lai Lai” is more than just a catchy tune; it’s an anthem of gratitude, resilience, and unwavering faith. The upbeat track encourages listeners to face life’s hurdles with a positive spirit, inviting them to dance and praise through challenging times.

This release further cements Aremmic’s position as a versatile artist. While exploring new musical territory, he remains true to the spiritual core that defines his work.

“Lai Lai” not only reinforces Aremmic’s unique sound but also demonstrates his ability to create music that resonates with a global audience, bridging cultures through his art.

Stream The Video of Lai Lai by Aremmic below:

