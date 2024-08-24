Mercy Chinwo, Empress Gifty, Diana Hamilton & more to perform at Women In Worship (Rehoboth Experience)

The Women In Worship concert is making a grand return with thrilling news as it announces the lineup for this year’s highly anticipated event.

Themed “Rehoboth Experience,” the 7th edition will feature powerful ministrations from renowned gospel artists, including Ada Ehi, Diana Hamilton, Empress Gifty, Lordina The Soprano, Team Eternity, Efe Grace, Raphifa, Achiaa, and Joe.

The event will be headlined by Nigerian gospel sensation Mercy Chinwo.

Women In Worship (Rehoboth Experience) Line-Up

Organized by Genet Services, Women In Worship 2024 is set to take place on September 22nd at the Oil Dome in Accra, promising an unforgettable evening of worship and praise.

Women In Worship is not just a concert; it’s a gathering where women come together to spend precious time in God’s presence—worshiping, praying, and immersing themselves in His word.

