Takoradi to host the prestigious Medimafo Western Music Awards 2024 on September 21

Get ready for the ultimate musical experience as Takoradi hosts the 2024 Medimafo Western Music Awards on September 21st!

This prestigious event promises to be an unforgettable night, showcasing the rich musical talent from the Western Region of Ghana.

Scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the GPHA Auditorium, the 8th edition of the WMA will feature an impressive line-up of performances from renowned artistes, including legendary Amandzeba, Rev. Charlie Sam, Origee, and many more.

The evening will kick off with a red-carpet event at 7:00 PM, followed by the main event at 8:00 PM, promising a night full of thrilling performances and memorable moments. Tickets are available for GHS 100 (standard entry) and GHS 150 (VIP access).

This year’s theme, “Diversity in Peace,” aims to promote peace and unity in diversity, with subtle and obvious messages throughout the event. The WMA will also honor some legends with lifetime achievement awards.

Medimafo Herbal Center is the headline sponsor, with support from various sponsors, including GNPC Foundation, Justmax Travel and Tour, Mugisha Entertainment, Evanex Pharmacy, Mulaway Jonamass group of companies and Positive Hub.

Don’t miss out on this spectacular event, poised to solidify its position as a premier music awards ceremony in Ghana!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic