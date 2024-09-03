Quamina MP’s Bongofest 2024 to illuminate Mankessim with star-studded performances and strong community partnerships

Mankessim is gearing up for an extraordinary cultural celebration as Qyuamina MP’s Bongofest 2024 takes place on September 14th at the School Kessim Astroturf.

Named in honour of Quamina MP’s late dad, the inaugural edition of Bongofest was held in Accra in December 2022 and was a resounding success, attracting a star-studded lineup and a diverse audience.

Headlined by the renowned Quamina MP, this year’s festival promises a thrilling night of music, dance, and cultural showcases and giving back to the community.

The event features a lineup of top-tier artists, including Twitch 4EVA, Kofi Mole, Kelvyn Boy, Fameye, Medikal, Kwame Yesu, Kimilist, Mr Drew, Dayonthetrack, Gonaboy, La Même Gang, Asomacy and many more.

MC’d by EL Baby, the festival will also present vibrant performances by the Team Warrior and Team Groove Africa dance crews ensuring a night full of excitement.

Bongofest 2024 is supported by an impressive list of partners, including – Gold partner, Grey Ice Natural Mineral Water, 3Music TV, Accra Guy, Oceanside Beach, YFM, Ameyaw TV, Robbie Red Foundation, FreeLab Entertainment, The Emerald Tennis Foundation and Elite PR, which is handling all public relations for the event.

Manna Heights Hotel has been designated as the official accommodation partner, providing comfortable lodging for artists and guests.

“As we proudly announce the arrival of Bongofest in Mankessim, we honor a town that embodies the very essence of cultural richness and communal harmony.

May this celebration of music and art be a testament to the transformative power of unity and creative expression, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who gather. We look forward to sharing this unforgettable experience with the people of Mankessim and beyond”, Quamina MP recounts.

With an anticipated attendance of over 10,000 Bongofest 2024 is set to be a landmark event in the Central Region. Attendees can look forward to a diverse range of activities, from musical performances to food stalls, art displays, and cultural exhibitions.

Instagram: quaminamp_ X (Twitter): @Quamina_Mp

Facebook: Quamina MP

