Daddy Lumba’s 60th Birthday Bash Announced Amid Fanbase Debate Over Most Hits – Full Details HERE!

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Daddy Lumba, also known as DL, is set to celebrate his 60th birthday with a grand bash, as announced by DL FM 106.9.

The event, which promises to be a memorable occasion for fans and music lovers, is expected to draw a massive crowd eager to honor the iconic artist’s milestone birthday.

The birthday bash, highlighted by an eye-catching flyer circulating on social media, invites fans to join the celebration and offers table reservations via the provided contact number, 0579284181.

With the presence of Moët & Chandon champagne prominently featured on the flyer, the event is poised to be a classy and extravagant affair befitting the music legend.

As excitement builds for Daddy Lumba’s upcoming celebration, an interesting debate has emerged online between the fanbases of Daddy Lumba and dancehall artist Shatta Wale.

It’s the Daddy Lumba month again and here are 20 songs to get you gingered up for his 29th September birthday.



📺 Poka Studios



Click/tap https://t.co/3H69oyZSLd pic.twitter.com/tPhZItkJ56 September 3, 2024

The argument centers around which of the two artists has the most hits, with passionate supporters from both sides fiercely defending their favorite musician’s legacy and influence on Ghanaian music.

Daddy Lumba, whose career spans several decades, is celebrated for numerous classic highlife hits that have remained relevant across generations.

🎶Shatta Wale v Daddy Lumba: Hit for Hit who's winning🤔 #GuinnessAccraVaganza



Old Skul vs New Skul pic.twitter.com/iDZ5FEM7qt — Guinness Accravaganza (@Accravaganza) September 3, 2024

On the other hand, Shatta Wale, a dominant force in the dancehall scene, boasts a prolific catalog of contemporary hits that resonate with a younger audience.

The ongoing debate adds an intriguing dimension to the lead-up to Daddy Lumba’s 60th birthday bash, as fans continue to weigh in on the conversation, drawing comparisons between the two musical giants.

Whether one favors the timeless melodies of Lumba or the energetic anthems of Shatta Wale, there is no denying the profound impact both artists have had on the Ghanaian music industry.

As the celebration approaches, the anticipation grows not only for the event itself but also for the resolution—or perhaps the continuation—of this lively fanbase discussion.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic