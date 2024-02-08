Powerful Collaboration: Estelle Safowaa taps Nacee for latest feet-tapping single; My Praise

Estelle Safowaa’s latest single, “My Praise,” featuring gospel artist Nacee, has been unveiled to the delight of fans worldwide.

Released on her birthday, February 2nd, 2024, the song serves as a heartfelt gift to her supporters both in Ghana and beyond.

Known for her powerful vocals and unwavering faith, Estelle Safowaa delivers a soul-stirring performance in “My Praise.”

The song resonates with listeners, encouraging them to express gratitude and worship for the blessings bestowed upon them by God.

Teaming up with renowned gospel artist Nacee adds depth and richness to the track, blending contemporary gospel elements with heartfelt lyrics.

Their collaboration showcases a seamless fusion of talent and creativity, captivating audiences with each note.

With “My Praise,” Estelle Safowaa offers a personal testament to God’s faithfulness and grace in her own life. As the song spreads its message of thanksgiving and praise, it promises to uplift spirits and inspire devotion among listeners worldwide.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic