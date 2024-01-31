fbpx
Déjà vu! Obour loses elections again

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music
Obour's political career takes off as he contests NPP Asante Akyem South Primaries
Photo Credit: Obour /Facebook

Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, faced another setback in his political journey as he aimed for the NPP parliamentary candidacy in the Asante Akyem South constituency.

This marks the second time Obour’s parliamentary aspirations within the NPP, Asante Boateng emerged as the winner with 522 votes out of 853 total ballots cast, while Obour secured 280 votes, and Eric Amofa garnered 50 votes.  

This setback comes as Obour continues his role as the Managing Director for the Ghana Post Company Limited, he expressed two years ago that he has no intentions of actively pursuing music but may collaborate and support fellow music acts with surprise performances.


