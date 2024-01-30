Haeven begins new ERA with new single

New artiste Haeven is set to return from her recording artiste hiatus with a new single that marks a renewed drive born from her resilience.

The new song by the Rapper, Singer and Songwriter is scheduled to be released on Thursday February 2nd 2024.

On this vulnerable alternative R&B track she’s aptly titled ERA, the young performance dynamite bares her soul and embraces a new chapter of her life.

Produced by 2shuus with additional production from Insvne Auggie, ERA carries a dark tone that embodies all that Haeven has been through in the past few years.

This song marks Haeven’s start to letting some weight of her shoulders. ERA seems like the start of something quite beautiful we are all about to experience from the rising star.

