Discover the Rising Stars: 15 Ghanaian Artists You Need to Know in 2025

The rise and growth of African music and the excitement it is generating around the world, especially in Afrobeats, have introduced African artists, and more importantly Ghanaian artists, and our music to wider and newer markets.

Some Ghanaian artists, like Black Sherif, Amaarae, and King Promise, are taking advantage of the opportunities present. While the efforts of those ahead continue to open up newer opportunities, there are newer and fresher sets of artists who are readying themselves to follow in the footsteps of those before them and continue amplifying Ghana’s music and culture.

In this feature, Ghana Music names some Ghanaian artists of our Nu Comers class of 2024 people should look out for in 2025.

AlorG x Bhad Mayors

AlorG x BhadMayors. Photo Credit: AlorG x BhadMayors/Instagram

While they are not an official group/collective, both artists, AlorG and Bhad Mayors, gained the major break on their collaborative single “Free My Mind.”. The success of the song and its remix with NSG served as a major launch pad for their individual careers. AlorG will go on to ink a deal with Platoon and release his debut project (Down I’am Rebel). Bhad Mayors, on the other hand, will also ink a deal with Encore Recordings and release a follow-up single, “Move”. With both sets of Ghanaian artists currently furthering their careers, the success of their collaborative single and the aftermath of it put them in the spotlight as part of the talents to watch out for in 2025. – Nana Kojo Mula

Kiki Celine

Kiki Celine. Photo credit – Kiki Celine (instagram)

Kiki Celine has steadily been a refreshing voice in the space. Last year, her singles “Old Love” and “Memory Lane” earned her genuine fan admiration and growing listenership. Her emotional depth and vocal range shone through in collaborations like “Closer Tonight” with Leonardoddj and Iyke Parker and “Breathe” on Mél’s “For Melanin Girllies.”. Her performances at the Palmwine Festival with her collective 99PHACES and the Afrofuture BAL Celebrity Games brought forth her dynamic artistry. – Jude Tackie

Safo Newman

Safo Newman. Photo Credit: Hitz 103.9 FM

Bursting onto the scene off the back of a viral song, “Akokoa,” Safo Newman has left scores of the public in limbo. While some question his imagery and branding, others recognise and celebrate his writing and artistry. As scores of the public debate their differences with him, he has remained focused on his music and continues to churn out music the way he sees fit. There will be diverse expectations regarding how he will pivot in 2025, making him one of the talents to look out for in 2025. – Nana Kojo Mula

Romeo Swag

Romeo Swag. Photo Credit: Romeo Swag/Instagram

Romeo Swag embodies confidence and hometown pride in equal measure. His bold move to compete on TV3’s “Mentor” paid off spectacularly. He earned admiration from industry icons and cosigns from the likes of Okyeame Kwame, Reggie Rockstone, Gasmila, Medikal and even Stonebwoy, the reigning Artist of the Year. His 2024 releases, “Oh Lord” and “Bombay,” have contributed to the momentum. – Jude Tackie

Nana Ofori Attah “Oneman1000”

Nana Yaw Ofori-Attah. Photo Credit: Nana Yaw Ofori-Attah

At the heart of Ghanaian gospel music’s turnover are some promising talents displaying diversity and innovation with the craft through ministry. Oneman1000 is one such standout exhibiting exceptionality with his approach to gospel music. His songs “Sometin,” “Onyame Ben”, and “Owanwani“, among other guest features, are indications of his rich artistry. While maintaining the core of ministry and the spread of Christianity, he fuses a wide range of genres with music that captures a wider audience. His attention to community building through events, outreach, and social media makes him one of the most exciting Ghanaian artists to watch out for in 2025. – Nana Kojo Mula

Asomacy

Asomacy’s evolution continues with new Afrobeats song; ‘Dede’. Photo Credit: Asomacy

Young, promising, and exciting are just a few of the many words one can use to describe Asomacy. Following his debut single, “Never“, in 2023, he would scale up his career in 2024 with the success of his single “Why“, which will put him on the radar. The result of that was his deal with Sony Music West Africa, which is another step in his promising career. – Nana Kojo Mula



Anabel Rose

Anabel Rose. Photo Credit: Gus Sarkodie

In what is just her second year of making music, Anabel Rose moves like an artist who has been doing this for a while longer. The alt-pop performing artist captured the hearts of Ghanaians and those beyond the borders of the country with her captivating visuals, gender-bending sound, and top-tier performances. Off the back of her successful single “DND”, her feature on Leonardoddj and Iyke Parker’s Pain & Pleasure, and her single “Lungs,” Anabel will release her debut project “Something About A Rose.”. The success of her debut project and all that happened around it puts her in a prime position as one of the brightest prospects to look out for in 2025. – Nana Kojo Mula

Loius Pascal

Louis Pascal. Photo Credit: Louis Pascal/Instagram

Louis’s embodiment of contemporary gospel music has made him one of the most celebrated young talents within the gospel music industry. With well-performing songs like “Far Away” and “Who is This” with Edem The Evangelist in years past, he elevated his status within the music industry with his sophomore album “Jesus Culture.”. The project is a reflection of the youthfulness, joy, and excitement that comes with being a Christian. His song “Steeze” off the project is an example of the vibrancy of urban gospel music in Ghana’s music space. – Nana Kojo Mula

RCEE

RCEE. Photo Credit: Elroy Salam

Rising above the typical clout-chasing, RCEE captured attention organically with “Knees and Bend” from his debut, “How Did We Get Here.” His sound beautifully blends Highlife, Afrobeats, and Afropop, marked by particularly impressive vocals. Steadily putting his talent across and coming up on the radar, the Ghanaian talent is gearing up for his new project for 2025. – Jude Tackie

Lali x Lola

Fire And Flow by Lali X Lola

Arguably one of Ghana’s favourite twins, Lali x Lola’s transition into the music industry has been nothing short of a seamless one. From capturing the hearts of Ghanaians and the industry with their Afrobeat song “Journey Begins” to exhibiting their diversity with Afro-R&B singles Hello and Be My Lover featuring Bleau. The duo in 2024 went on to win “Unsung Artiste of the Year” at the TGMA and “Emerging Woman” at the 3 Music Awards. They crowned their year with the release of their project Fire and Flow and its concert later in the year. – Nana Kojo Mula

Kojo Blak

Afrobeats artiste KOJO BLAK. Photo Credit: KOJO BLAK

The Ghanaian Afrofusion artist is currently on an admirable buzz with his viral hit “Excellent.” His music, while fitting naturally into today’s sound, carries its own authentic touch. Kojo Blak resonates with his honest approach to storytelling. He draws from personal experiences to craft songs about everyday life, love, and the challenges he’s faced. His work connects with listeners through relatable stories from his community, delivered with a genuine passion for his craft. – Jude Tackie

SvoT Music

SovT Music. Photo Credit: SovT Music/Instagram

SovT Music represents the quiet force in the music scene, skillfully balancing traditional Hiplife with contemporary sounds. While his name might not instantly ring bells, his music certainly leaves an impression, as demonstrated by the feat of his 2024 single “Maame.” His work stands out for its authentic blend of hope and hustle, wrapped in melodies that speak to both old- and new-school listeners. – Jude Tackie

Veola

Veola. Photo Credit: Veola/Instagram

Tapping into the richness of Afrobeats and Afropop, Veola’s rise is not a fluke. With just her debut single, “OdoMeter,” she was able to sway public attention and love unto her and her music. Following it up with her EP “Songs Of Veola,” she has inked her place at the starting line of Ghana’s next big stars. – Nana Kojo Mula

Jubed

Jubed. Photo Credit: Jubed/Instagram

A fresh voice that understands the delicate balance between rhythm and storytelling. The kind of music that gets you moving before you even realize it. While Jubed is still early in his journey, there’s something special brewing from his art. His entry into the scene with “Kilode” attracts the kind of sonic admiration and grace you need in an artist.- Jude Tackie

Haeven

Photo Credit: Haeven

Haeven resurfaced with a sense of refined vision and an uncompromising aura. Through her releases, she’s been systematically dismantling expectations of what a female rapper should sound like. She caught some buzz with her scene-stealing performance on FullCircl’s Rap Cypher, where she demonstrated her voice as essential to the space. – Jude Tackie