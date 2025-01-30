fbpx
Afrobeat star Mr Drew
Afrobeat star Mr DrewPhoto Credit: Mr Drew
Mr Drew announces release date for Lova Boy Era EP

Mr Drew has announced the release date for his upcoming EP Lova Boy Era, set for February 12, 2025.

Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian singer Mr Drew has announced his upcoming EP, Lova Boy Era, alongside its cover art.

The EP, which has been in the works since 2024, will be released on February 12, 2025. This follows months of teasing in anticipation of the project’s release.

Mr. Drew revealed the artwork and the release date:

Although only the artwork has been released so far, fans can expect an incredible collection of songs, along with some carefully curated features.

With the title Lova Boy Era, fans are eagerly anticipating a collection of love songs that are sure to make them fall madly in love.

