Mr Drew announces release date for Lova Boy Era EP

Multiple-award-winning Ghanaian singer Mr Drew has announced his upcoming EP, Lova Boy Era, alongside its cover art.

The EP, which has been in the works since 2024, will be released on February 12, 2025. This follows months of teasing in anticipation of the project’s release.

Mr. Drew revealed the artwork and the release date:

My Debut Ep 💿

LOVA BOY ERA 🎈

12th FEBRUARY 2025

ANTICIPATE 🥰



Big thanks to everyone who worked on this project 🙏🏾

Cover art by @_byhashim

Pre-save link https://t.co/g8bPQtNqKp pic.twitter.com/WTuMufcUIe — Mr Drew (@mrdrewofficial) January 29, 2025

Although only the artwork has been released so far, fans can expect an incredible collection of songs, along with some carefully curated features.

With the title Lova Boy Era, fans are eagerly anticipating a collection of love songs that are sure to make them fall madly in love.