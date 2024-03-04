Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
2024 Week 9: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
|Week #9 March 2nd 2023.
|P
|W
|L
|1.
|The Doing Of The Lord by Diana Hamilton feat. Mercy Chinwo
|1
|6
|2
|2.
|Monica by Kuami Eugene
|1
|16
|1
|3.
|Otan by Sarkodie
|1
|12
|3
|4.
|Rent Free by Gyakie
|4
|17
|4
|5.
|Awoyo Sofo by Kwaw Kese ft. Kofi Mole
|5
|1
|–
|6.
|Real Life by Shatta Wale
|6
|3
|7
|7.
|Zero by Black Sherif & Mabel
|7
|2
|9
|8.
|Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene
|3
|13
|5
|9.
|Kwaku Ananse by Amerado
|1
|25
|6
|10.
|Overlord by Stonebwoy
|7
|10
|8
|P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
|#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.
