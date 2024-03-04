fbpx
2024 Week 9: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

4th March 2024
Awoyo Sofo by Kwaw Kese feat. Kofi Mole
Week #9 March 2nd 2023.PWL
1.The Doing Of The Lord by Diana Hamilton feat. Mercy Chinwo162
2.Monica by Kuami Eugene1161
3.Otan by Sarkodie1123
4.Rent Free by Gyakie4174
5.Awoyo Sofo by Kwaw Kese ft. Kofi Mole51
6.Real Life by Shatta Wale637
7.Zero by Black Sherif & Mabel729
8.Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene3135
9.Kwaku Ananse by Amerado1256
10.Overlord by Stonebwoy7108
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2024 Week 7: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

