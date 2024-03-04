fbpx
Jay Bahd buys new all-white Range Rover

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music 4th March 2024
Jay Bahd buys new all-white Range Rover
Jay Bahd buys new all-white Range Rover. Photo Credit: Jay Bahd

Ghanaian rapper and prominent member of the Asakaa Music Group, Jay Bhad has recently made waves by proudly showcasing his latest acquisition: a sleek white Range Rover.

Renowned for his dynamic performances and unique style, Jay Bhad took to his social media platform to share a video capturing the exhilarating moment he took his new vehicle for a spin.

The footage radiated excitement and pride as the rapper showcased his luxurious addition to fans and followers.

The sleek white Range Rover stands as a symbol of Jay Bhad’s hard work, dedication, and success in the music industry. Its sleek design and undeniable presence reflect not only his personal taste but also his rise to prominence within Ghana’s vibrant music scene.

As fans eagerly anticipate Jay Bhad’s future endeavors and musical releases, his latest acquisition serves as a testament to his ongoing journey of growth and achievement in the world of entertainment.

