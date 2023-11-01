Mulaway Records makes a splash with Jesse Meru’s inaugural track ‘Trust & Pain’ featuring Moutabwoy and Big Stavv

Mulaway Records presents the much-awaited debut single of the super-talented, Jesse Meru, ‘Trust & Pain,’ with renowned artists Moutabwoy and Big Stavv’ in the cut to help deliver an experience bursting with emotion, style, and authenticity.

Recorded over mellow tunes and heartfelt verses, Jesse Meru’s ground-breaking first attempt at music pays homage to all the homies he and his collaborators have lost.

The striking track validates the hype surrounding the rising star and highlights his synergy with fellow rappers, Moutabwoy and Big Stavv on an uncanny level.

This results in the distinct styles of the three combining into a potent mix of vocals that will captivate listeners from start to finish, just as their time on-screen will.

Director Sjakeem Seedo captures the chill vibe at a house party where the three artists join to toast their fallen comrades.

Mulaway Records, a leading independent label has always been committed to promoting pure talent and industry-shaping music.

‘Trust & Pain,’ the latest from their flagship star, Jesse Meru, is another testament to the label’s dedication to fostering the next generation of superstars!

The 3-minute track explores themes of trust, love and the complexities of human emotions, presenting a message that will deeply resonate with audiences worldwide.

Mulaway Records invites all to experience the magic of this introductory release and join them in celebrating the brilliance of Jesse Meru, Moutabwoy and Big Stavv. What are you waiting for? Immerse yourself in the soul-stirring sounds crafted by these talented artists now!

The track drops alongside wavy visuals directed by Sjakeem Seedo. Listen here.

Instagram: jessemeruu

Instagram: MulawayRecords

Twitter: @MulawayRecords

Facebook: Mulaway Records

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic