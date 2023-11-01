Checkout Bizzle Entertainment’s Response to Shatta Wale’s Wolverhampton Concert Cancellation – Full Details

Following Shatta Wale’s recent public announcement regarding the cancellation of his much-anticipated Wolverhampton concert, Bizzle Entertainment, the event’s organizer, has issued an official statement in response.

Expressing surprise at the unexpected public announcement, the response emphasizes Bizzle Entertainment’s unwavering commitment to transparent and open communication, a principle that has consistently guided their working relationship with Shatta Wale and his management.

The artist had cited a dispute regarding the organizers’ inability to meet his “luxurious demands and requirements” as the reason for the concert’s cancellation.

In response, Bizzle Entertainment clarified that they had fully met all contractual requirements and had paid an initial 50% down payment in good faith, underscoring their dedication to ensuring the event’s success.

The statement also expressed Bizzle Entertainment’s commitment to exploring potential solutions to the issue, including rescheduling the event or offering ticket refunds, all while maintaining their dedication to professionalism and delivering top-notch entertainment.

This official response aims to address the claims made by Shatta Wale and seeks an amicable resolution, ensuring the expectations of both the artist and the audience are met.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic