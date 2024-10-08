Spazzy Special Drops ‘Open Way’ Remix With Taye Currency

The much anticipated remix ‘Open Way’ featuring one of Nigeria finest Fuji sensational Taye Currency is available on all the major music download platforms globally. Spazzy Special ‘Open Way’ remix is one out of his 7 tracks that made up his Third Album – Next Level.

The Electrifying Rise of Spazzy Special from Lagos, Nigeria pulsates with rhythm. It’s the heartbeat of a nation, and for Joseph Ayo-James, aka Spazzy Special, it’s the very essence of his being. Born with music coursing through his veins, Spazzy Special’s journey began not in the bustling city, but in the ancestral heartland of Osun state. It was there, amidst the whispers of his heritage, that his musical flame ignited.

Underground Grind to Viral Fame:

Spazzy Special’s path wasn’t paved with instant stardom. He honed his craft in the vibrant tapestry of the underground scene, collaborating with artists like Suzzie P, Lex, and Dreysungz. This raw exchange sharpened his skills and laid the foundation for the firestorm he was about to unleash.

2016 marked the year Spazzy Special erupted onto the scene. “Barshit” and “Lori Titi” were sonic grenades, blasting onto the streets and igniting a fan frenzy. The infectious energy was undeniable, but it was “Bow,” released in 2017, that truly cemented his status as a household name.

Cover Artwork: Open Way – Spazzy Special ft. Taye Currency

Beyond Genre Labels:

Spazzy Special is a musical chameleon, refusing to be confined by genre definitions. While reggae and dancehall remain his anchors, his creative compass points far beyond. “Lick n Sauce,” “Mara,” “Fast Whine,” and “Soft n Jelly” are testaments to his versatile flow, each track a unique flavor in his sonic stew.

But Spazzy Special doesn’t shy away from pushing boundaries. His latest offering, the “Drill and Vibe” EP, is a genre-bending masterpiece. Imagine the raw energy of drill music swirling with the smooth soul of R&B, and you have a glimpse into Spazzy Special’s audacious vision.

This is music that transcends. It’s not just for the streets of Lagos; it’s for the global citizen, the one who grooves to reggae beats but craves something fresh, something unexpected. “Drill and Vibe” is an invitation, a sonic passport to a world where boundaries dissolve and the rhythm reigns supreme.

This is just the beginning of Spazzy Special’s electrifying journey. He’s an artist who defies categorization, his music a constant evolution. So, buckle up and join him on this genre-bending adventure. Get ready to vibe with the future, because Spazzy Special’s only getting started.

