African Music

De Mthuda and Kabza De Small To Ignite Dancefloors Across The World with Their New Collaboration “Diwa Kae”

Join the Amapiano revolution with "Diwa Kae" by De Mthuda and Kabza De Small, a track that blends infectious energy with global rhythms.

De Mthuda/Kabza De Small. Photo Credit: De Mthuda/Kabza De Small
Get ready for a sonic explosion as South African Amapiano landlord De Mthuda joins forces with the king of Amapiano, Kabza De Small, alongside a star-studded line-up including Young Stunna, MKeyz, McKenzie and Mthunzi. Their new track, “Diwa Kae,” is set to redefine Amapiano and captivate audiences worldwide.

This ground-breaking collaboration seamlessly blends the infectious energy of Amapiano with vibrant Brazilian carnival rhythms and a touch of Spanish flair. Infused with local “sePitori” slang, “Diwa Kae” authentically captures the spirit of South Africa’s vibrant youth culture. Imagine a carnival erupting in the heart of Soshanguve – that’s the electrifying experience “Diwa Kae” delivers.

Fresh off the success of his EP “Sgudi Snyc,” which featured in Vodacom’s Summer Campaign, and with a string of multi-platinum singles and a Gold EP to his name, De Mthuda continues to solidify his position as a driving force in the Amapiano scene. This latest release marks another milestone in his ascendance, showcasing his innovative approach to music production.

“Diwa Kae,” meaning “where is the party at?”, perfectly encapsulates the essence of South Africa’s thriving party culture. The track’s irresistible beats and infectious hook are destined to make it the anthem of the summer, igniting dancefloors across the globe.

De Mthuda and Kabza De Small, renowned for their musical prowess and previous chart-topping collaborations like the Gold-certified “Muntu Wami,” once again demonstrate their unparalleled synergy. The addition of Young Stunna, MKeyz, McKenzie and Mthunzi adds another layer of depth and excitement to the track, showcasing the exciting possibilities when Amapiano’s biggest names come together. “Diwa Kae” pushes the boundaries of Amapiano, fusing traditional elements with global sounds to create a truly unique and universally appealing sound.

As summer heats up, “Diwa Kae” is poised to become the soundtrack to celebrations and gatherings for Amapiano faithful worldwide. More than just a song, it’s an invitation to embrace the joy of discovery and experience life to the fullest, the South African way.

This track marks a new chapter in the evolution of Amapiano, further solidifying its position as a global music phenomenon.

“Diwa Kae” will be released on all major platforms on Friday, 1 November 2024.

