Dreams and Destiny: Kaywa’s Eerie Premonitions of Ebony Reigns’ Unfortunate Passing

Kaywa, Highly Spiritual Music head honcho, has disclosed that he had a dream predicting the tragic demise of the late Ebony Reigns before her death.

According to Kaywa, also a man-of-God, when he had the dream, he told Bullet, owner of “Rufftown Records” and the then manager of Ebony about it.

In a recent interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime, Kaywa said;

“So, what happened to Ebony was not a prophecy, I saw it in a dream. Usually, when I go to sleep, there are many things I see and so when I woke up, I texted Bullet and sent him details which included where I saw my dream.

It was very detailed. Until he put out that information, nobody knew I even spoke about it. There were times I will tell them not to go at this time, I will text them and it was a personal thing”, he stated.

Kaywa explained that although there’s a popular belief that such dreams cannot be stopped, he believes changing the course of the dream can bring about a different result.

“I have heard many people say they can see but they can’t stop it. Sometimes it is not stopping, sometimes it is just changing the course. When I saw it, I kept telling him to change the course.

I remember there were times I texted them and said, the region, that space, you have a lot of calls to go and perform there, don’t go. They kept getting calls and they also were turning down the calls and all that,” he explained.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic