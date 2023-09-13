If I were in their shoes, I’ll say the same, but I only know Jesus Christ – Ebony & Wendy Shay manager, Bullet refutes ‘JuJu’ tag

Bullet, widely recognized as Ricky Nana Agyemang, the manager of Wendy Shay, has vehemently refuted allegations claiming that he is involved in occult practices and sacrifices his artists when they reach the pinnacle of their careers.

Moments after his artiste got involved in an accident, some Ghanaians took to the Twitter, now X platform, to rebuke him following the death of his artiste, Ebony Reigns in 2018.

Reacting to all the negative rumours on Hitz FM‘s Daybreak Hitz show on Wednesday, Bullet said he is a Christian and would never join any spiritual cult to sacrifice his artistes.

“Who would invest so much in an artiste and say I want to kill her at the time when I am supposed to get returns from my investment?”

“I have not been to any juju. I don’t know if it’s a spiritual attack. I’m taking this very seriously and imagine if Wendy had died, where would I have been by now? Ghanaians would say I have used her for blood money. I am worried and the things I am hearing are so sad. If I were in their shoes, I will say the same,” he said.

Additionally, the Rufftown Records manager poured out his Christian faith saying, “I am just praying to God over it. I only know Jesus Christ, but if it keeps repeating then I know the enemy is at play”

“I know they want me to be disgraced, so I have to pray, and I have to seek protection. Spiritual things are real, and I have prayed to God for these things happening to me. I know its not coming from my camp.” he said.

Since 2018 to date, accusing fingers have been pointed at Bullet for the death of his first female artiste, Ebony Reigns

Although Ebony died in a tragic motor accident, some netizens have accused Bullet of being responsible for her death.

While the likes of Ebony’s father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, claimed that Bullet’s ‘negligence’ caused Ebony’s death, others claimed he sacrificed her.

