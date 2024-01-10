Yaw Tog’s Mysterious Message Sparks Curiosity About Delayed Album Release: Who is Messing with His Mental Health? – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog recently shared a mysterious message on the platform formerly known as Twitter, responding to a fan’s question regarding the delayed release of his upcoming album, ‘Young and Mature.’

The fan expressed concern, recalling Yaw Tog’s previous announcement about the album.

Yaw Tog responded, acknowledging the initial plan to release the project this year but added a poignant note, stating, “Yes, I did, but keep me in your prayers cause they’re messing my mental up.”

Yes I did but keep me in your prayers cause they’re messing my mental up 🙏🏽 https://t.co/kZOCTTYZe6 — AKWADAA NYAME (@YAWTOG_) January 10, 2024

This response has sparked curiosity, leaving many wondering who Yaw Tog is referring to in his post

