fbpx
Top Stories

Yaw Tog’s Mysterious Message Sparks Curiosity About Delayed Album Release: Who is Messing with His Mental Health? – Full Details HERE!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
Yaw Tog's Mysterious Message Sparks Curiosity About Delayed Album Release: Who is Messing with His Mental Health? - Full Details HERE!
Photo Credit: Yaw Tog

Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog recently shared a mysterious message on the platform formerly known as Twitter, responding to a fan’s question regarding the delayed release of his upcoming album, ‘Young and Mature.’

The fan expressed concern, recalling Yaw Tog’s previous announcement about the album.

Yaw Tog responded, acknowledging the initial plan to release the project this year but added a poignant note, stating, “Yes, I did, but keep me in your prayers cause they’re messing my mental up.”

This response has sparked curiosity, leaving many wondering who Yaw Tog is referring to in his post

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Dreams by Strongman

2022 Week 48: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4th December 2022
Don't Judge Me by Eno Barony feat. Dee Wills

2022 Week 47: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

27th November 2022
Don't Judge Me by Eno Barony feat. Dee Wills

2022 Week 46: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

19th November 2022
Single by Kuami Eugene

2022 Week 45: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

13th November 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 1: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 52: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 51: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker