Kabom! Showbezzy (Showboy) teams up with Yaw Tog on new song

Worla Quist
Worla Quist - Snr. Writer

Showbezzy (Showboy) is back with the official music video for his song Kabom featuring the explosive talent of Yaw Tog.

The high energy of the track brings a fresh wave of excitement to the Ghanaian music scene, blending Showbezzy’s signature style with Yaw Tog’s unmistakable flow.

Kabom delivers a high-octane Ghanaian Drill, with both artists commanding the screen and the beat with powerful performances.

As the video drops, it’s clear that Showbezzy and Yaw Tog are redefining the sound of modern Ghanaian music, creating a captivating anthem for fans across the globe.

Worla Quist
Snr. Writer
