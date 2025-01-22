M3nsa unveils soulful video for TOYL (Time of Your Life)

M3nsa has just released the official video for his infectious single TOYL (Time of Your Life), marking a bold new chapter in his musical journey.

The visually captivating video encapsulates the song’s theme of living in the moment, with striking imagery and dynamic choreography that perfectly match the track’s feel.

As the second single off his forthcoming FOLAH (Fear of Love and Happiness) EP, the video further establishes M3nsa’s unique blend of contemporary African sounds and global appeal.

With every frame, TOYL invites viewers to embrace freedom, love, and the exhilarating rush of life.