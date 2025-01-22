fbpx
M3nsa unveils soulful video for TOYL (Time of Your Life)

The new video for M3nsa's TOYL (Time of Your Life) offers serene, powerful visuals that enhance the song's calm, reflective energy.

Worla Quist
Worla Quist, Ghana Music - Snr. Writer

M3nsa has just released the official video for his infectious single TOYL (Time of Your Life), marking a bold new chapter in his musical journey.

The visually captivating video encapsulates the song’s theme of living in the moment, with striking imagery and dynamic choreography that perfectly match the track’s feel.

As the second single off his forthcoming FOLAH (Fear of Love and Happiness) EP, the video further establishes M3nsa’s unique blend of contemporary African sounds and global appeal.

With every frame, TOYL invites viewers to embrace freedom, love, and the exhilarating rush of life.

