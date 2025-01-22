fbpx
Article Wan
Article WanPhoto Credit: Article Wan Instagram
News

From Article Wan To The TGMA: An Open Letter

Ghanaian artiste Article Wan has reached out to TGMA and has suggested that the award scheme should prioritise talents like himself.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer

Ghanaian artiste Article Wan has reached out to the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards and has suggested that the award scheme should prioritise talents like himself and other artistes who will deliver memorable performances and not just ”jump and go” acts.

Posted on his Instagram account, the Solo hitmaker in an open letter explained the importance of booking performers like himself to perform on at the event

Article Wan. Photo credit : Article Wan/Instagram
Article Wan. Photo Credit: Article Wan/Instagram

Having energetic supporters upfront could help hype the event and keep the vibe alive.

Article Wan is best known for his hit singles “Solo”, “That Thing” and “Fire Burn Them” amongst many others. As someone who has graced the awards in time past, it is not surprising hearing him speaking like that.

In addition to his suggestion on the performances, he also congratulated the TGMA for its remarkable work over the years.

Article Wan Open Letter To TGMA 2025

Article Wan’s letter comes days after the TGMA shared new category definitions for some of its categories in preparation for the new award season.

See also  Quick Action Highlights the Complexity of Okomfo Kwadee’s Troubling Situation

Nominations for the 2025 TGMAs has officially been opened.

You Might Also Like

Nominations now open for 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Team Eternity, King Paluta, Kweku Smoke, Others are Spotify’s Artists to Watch in 2025

DJ Nayiram celebrates life with ‘Banku Riddim’ feat. DJ Bass

TGMA introduces Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song award for 2025

Shatta Wale Earns Four Nominations at the 42nd IRAWMA Awards

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByKatherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Jnr. Writer
Follow:
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
Previous Article Showbezzy (Showboy) Kabom! Showbezzy (Showboy) teams up with Yaw Tog on new song
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Trending

Gospel singer Christa Boafo
Christa Boafo inspires with new single ‘The Lord of Hosts’
Music
Urban Gospel's KobbySalm
KobbySalm shares stories of God’s Protection on ‘Aseda II
Music
Kwaku DMC
Kwaku DMC puts family first on ‘MMC’
Music
Shatta Wale
African Mandiba! Shatta Wale claims his place as leader
Music
Fan favourite MzVee
MzVee gets real about love on ‘My Head’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Showbezzy (Showboy)
Kabom! Showbezzy (Showboy) teams up with Yaw Tog on new song
Music
M3nsa
M3nsa unveils soulful video for TOYL (Time of Your Life)
Music
Captan
Watch the official video for Captan’s ‘Formation’
Music
UK-Based IsaayBoo
IsaayBoo: A Ghanaian musician’s journey from service to sound
Discovery
ChiNaZor Deborah. Photo Credit: Kaymora
ChiNaZor; The Nigerian Afrobeat Artiste making Waves in Ghana Music with a Unique Style
Africa

Popular

Ghana's Top 10 Musicians in 2024
Ghana’s Top 10 Musicians in 2024: Updated
Lists
Baaba J. Photo Credit: Supplied
Talking Happiness and Growth with Baaba J
Interviews
Grenade by AraTheJay
The Unique Sound of Arathejay: A Blend of Highlife and Afrobeats
Interviews
Rocky Dawuni. Photo Credit: Life in Lens
Ghana’s Unsung Cultural Icon: The Story of Rocky Dawuni
Interviews
Black Sherif. Photo Credit: Black Sherif/Instagram
Experience the Magic of Black Sherif at Zaama Disco 2024
News