From Article Wan To The TGMA: An Open Letter

Ghanaian artiste Article Wan has reached out to the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards and has suggested that the award scheme should prioritise talents like himself and other artistes who will deliver memorable performances and not just ”jump and go” acts.

Posted on his Instagram account, the Solo hitmaker in an open letter explained the importance of booking performers like himself to perform on at the event

Article Wan. Photo Credit: Article Wan/Instagram

“Having energetic supporters upfront could help hype the event and keep the vibe alive.“

Article Wan is best known for his hit singles “Solo”, “That Thing” and “Fire Burn Them” amongst many others. As someone who has graced the awards in time past, it is not surprising hearing him speaking like that.

In addition to his suggestion on the performances, he also congratulated the TGMA for its remarkable work over the years.

Article Wan Open Letter To TGMA 2025

Article Wan’s letter comes days after the TGMA shared new category definitions for some of its categories in preparation for the new award season.

Nominations for the 2025 TGMAs has officially been opened.