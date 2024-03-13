The Irony of the Matter: KOFI BRUCE Makes Waves with “Popular Stranger” Single – Listen NOW!

Singer, songwriter, and producer KOFI BRUCE is excited to announce the release of his single, “Popular Stranger,” scheduled for release on February 29, 2024.

With his silky voice and unwavering work ethic, KOFI BRUCE solidifies his place in the afro-alternative music scene. The palmwine and highlife musician’s new song offers him a platform to express encouraging thoughts.

This is his first single following the release of his three-track debut EP, “Tappers Joint,” which included the lead song, “Accra,” which was produced by Shaker.

Accra was included in the VOA “Music In The City” Top 5 tracks, and it has reviews on ghanamusic.com, musicinafrica.net, and other websites.

With more than a million plays on various DSPs, KOFI BRUCE is prepared to transform the highlife and palmwine music genres by fusing jazz and soul.

