Tappers Joint: Kofi Bruce’s Debut EP – A Boundary-pushing Journey of Pop, Highlife, Jazz, and Soul

Tappers Joint, Kofi Bruce’s debut EP, has been released and it’s sure to get you in the mood through all the changing scenes of life.

His ability to express different stories through pop and modern highlife/palm wine music, while drawing inspiration from jazz and soul, is demonstrated in this boundary-pushing EP.

Tappers Joint tackles all aspects of life, ranging from having an amazing time in a low-budget club to examining the turmoil of an unhealthy relationship and the impact of branding on public opinion.

For seven minutes, Kofi Bruce immerses his listeners in a positive and uplifting environment.

Stream/Download on preferred platform here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic