Tappers Joint: Kofi Bruce's Debut EP - A Boundary-pushing Journey of Pop, Highlife, Jazz, and Soul
Photo Credit: Kofi Bruce

Tappers Joint, Kofi Bruce’s debut EP, has been released and it’s sure to get you in the mood through all the changing scenes of life.

His ability to express different stories through pop and modern highlife/palm wine music, while drawing inspiration from jazz and soul, is demonstrated in this boundary-pushing EP.

Tappers Joint tackles all aspects of life, ranging from having an amazing time in a low-budget club to examining the turmoil of an unhealthy relationship and the impact of branding on public opinion.

For seven minutes, Kofi Bruce immerses his listeners in a positive and uplifting environment.

Stream/Download on preferred platform here.

