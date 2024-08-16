UGSRC Presidential Hopeful Guru NKZ Disqualified Over Non-Resident Status – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian rapper Maradona Adjei Yeboah, popularly known as Guru NKZ, has been disqualified from the ongoing University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council (UGSRC) presidential race.

The decision, announced in a letter dated August 16, 2024, was made by the UGSRC’s electoral commission and is based on Guru’s non-resident status, which violates the UGSRC constitution.

Guru, who had entered the race alongside his running mate, was deemed ineligible due to Article 30(1)(a) of the UGSRC constitution.

This article stipulates that candidates for any executive office must be residents of the university and meet the qualifications required to contest at their hall of residence.

Specifically, the provision emphasizes that a candidate must be eligible to run for an executive position at the hall level, which includes being a resident student.

The electoral commission’s decision to disqualify Guru, who is known not just for his music career but also for his recent political ambitions, has stirred discussions within the student body.

The commission’s statement underscored that adherence to the constitution is paramount in ensuring a fair and transparent election process.

This development marks a significant moment in the UGSRC elections, as Guru’s disqualification removes a high-profile candidate from the race, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the ongoing election.

