Guru Reinstated in University of Ghana SRC Presidential Race After Disqualification – Watch His Reaction HERE!

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Guru NKZ. Photo Credit: Guru NKZ
Ghanaian rapper Guru NKZ, who is currently campaigning for the SRC presidential seat at the University of Ghana, has expressed his elation after being reinstated into the race following an earlier disqualification.

In a video shared by TV3 on X, the “Lapaz Toyota” hitmaker and now SRC presidential aspirant discussed the recent ruling, stating that he anticipated the reinstatement based on the university’s constitution.

“I was expecting it,” Guru NKZ confidently remarked. “Looking at the constitution and what is stated within it, we have a case. If we didn’t, there would be no reason for vying for the position. It’s all love.” His calm reaction reflects his belief in the legitimacy of his candidacy from the start.

Guru NKZ, whose real name is Maradona Yeboah Adjei, expressed his motivation for running for SRC president, citing the numerous challenges faced by the University of Ghana students. He emphasized that his campaign is centered around advocating for student welfare and urging university stakeholders to address the harsh realities students encounter on campus.

“What we’re doing is for the University of Ghana students. We’ve come a long way, and this is the moment they’ve all been waiting for.

The challenges here on campus are unbearable,” he said passionately. Guru NKZ added that his celebrity status should not cloud his intentions, urging students to focus on the real issues at hand rather than his music career.

On August 16, 2024, Guru and his running mate were disqualified from the SRC race due to a technicality concerning their non-residence status, in accordance with Article 30(1)(a) of the UGSRC Constitution.

However, after appealing the decision and arguing his case based on constitutional grounds, he was successfully reinstated, reaffirming his commitment to represent the student body.

As the SRC election draws near, Guru NKZ’s candidacy has sparked conversations about the role of celebrities in leadership positions, with many curious to see how his unique blend of fame and activism will resonate with students.

