Pappy Kojo Revives Nostalgia with 2004-Inspired Cover for New Single ‘Iron’ Featuring Beeztrap KOTM

Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo is taking fans on a trip down memory lane with the cover art for his upcoming single, ‘Iron,’ featuring rising star Beeztrap KOTM.

The artwork draws inspiration from the iconic album cover of Kofi Nti and Ofori Amponsah’s hit song ‘Rakia,’ released in 2004, which became a defining moment in the Ghanaian highlife music scene.

With this nod to early 2000s highlife, Pappy Kojo pays homage to the rich musical history of Ghana while blending contemporary elements with a touch of nostalgia.

Pappy Kojo (@PAPPYKOJO) takes us back to 2004 with the cover for his upcoming single, ‘Iron,’ featuring Beeztrap KOTM (@beeztrapkotm), referencing Kofi Nti & Ofori Amponsah’s Rakia cover.#GhanaMusic pic.twitter.com/joMiUvT3Tk — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) September 16, 2024

The collaboration with Beeztrap KOTM, known for his energetic delivery and street-savvy lyrics, promises to bring a fresh fusion of rap and highlife, setting the stage for a unique musical experience.

Pappy Kojo, often celebrated for his versatility and flair, is no stranger to incorporating elements of Ghanaian culture into his music and visuals.

By referencing Kofi Nti and Ofori Amponsah’s legendary collaboration, he taps into the sentimental value that ‘Rakia’ holds for many Ghanaians, bridging the gap between the old and new generation of music lovers.

‘Iron’ is set to be released soon, and fans are already buzzing with excitement over this creative concept. As Pappy Kojo continues to push boundaries with his art, this single could further cement his status as one of Ghana’s most innovative artists, while giving a fresh platform to the emerging talent of Beeztrap KOTM.

Stay tuned for what promises to be a hit single that blends the golden era of highlife with the contemporary vibe of today’s rap scene!

