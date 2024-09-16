Amerado Announces the Second Edition of the Prestigious ‘My Motherland Concert’

Ghanaian music star Amerado is thrilled to announce the second edition of his highly anticipated annual event, the ‘My Motherland Concert.’ Scheduled for 28th December 2024, this year’s concert promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and community, taking place at the Okese Park in Ejisu, Kumasi.

The inaugural edition of the My Motherland Concert was a massive success, drawing an impressive crowd of over 6,000 fans. Attendees were treated to electrifying performances from a stellar lineup of artists, including Fameye, Eno Barony, Fancy Gadam, YPee, and Nkansah Lil Win. Building on the momentum of last year’s event, Amerado aims to make this year’s concert even bigger and better.

Amerado, known for his lyrical prowess and dynamic stage presence, has been a significant force in the Ghanaian music industry. The My Motherland Concert serves as a platform for him to connect with his fans and showcase the rich musical talent of Ghana. The event also aims to promote cultural pride and unity, making it a must-attend for music lovers and cultural enthusiasts alike.

The 2024 edition of the My Motherland Concert will feature an exciting lineup of artists, with surprise performances and special guest appearances. Fans can expect a night of high-energy entertainment, blending various genres and styles to create an unforgettable musical experience.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic