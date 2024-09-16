fbpx
Events

Amerado Announces the Second Edition of the Prestigious ‘My Motherland Concert’

Don't miss out on the electrifying performances and cultural celebration at the My Motherland Concert headlined by Amerado.

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 26 seconds ago
1 minute read
Amerado. Photo Credit: Amerado
Amerado. Photo Credit: Amerado

Ghanaian music star Amerado is thrilled to announce the second edition of his highly anticipated annual event, the ‘My Motherland Concert.’ Scheduled for 28th December 2024, this year’s concert promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, culture, and community, taking place at the Okese Park in Ejisu, Kumasi.

The inaugural edition of the My Motherland Concert was a massive success, drawing an impressive crowd of over 6,000 fans. Attendees were treated to electrifying performances from a stellar lineup of artists, including Fameye, Eno Barony, Fancy Gadam, YPee, and Nkansah Lil Win. Building on the momentum of last year’s event, Amerado aims to make this year’s concert even bigger and better.

Amerado, known for his lyrical prowess and dynamic stage presence, has been a significant force in the Ghanaian music industry. The My Motherland Concert serves as a platform for him to connect with his fans and showcase the rich musical talent of Ghana. The event also aims to promote cultural pride and unity, making it a must-attend for music lovers and cultural enthusiasts alike.

Related Articles

The 2024 edition of the My Motherland Concert will feature an exciting lineup of artists, with surprise performances and special guest appearances. Fans can expect a night of high-energy entertainment, blending various genres and styles to create an unforgettable musical experience.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 26 seconds ago
1 minute read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Photo of Public Release

Public Release

Related Articles

Kweku Smoke: the resilient rapper crossing borders with the Ghanaian sound

Kweku Smoke: the resilient rapper crossing borders with the Ghanaian sound

27th April 2021
Florence Obinim shares the bittersweet experience of being the wife of a controversial prophet!

Florence Obinim shares the bittersweet experience of being the wife of a controversial prophet!

13th September 2021
Okyeame Kwame blames wife for MUSIGA head uninterest

Okyeame Kwame blames wife for MUSIGA head uninterest

27th May 2019
Nominees for 2019 Ghana DJ Awards have been released

List of winners – Ghana DJ Awards 2019

3rd November 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 37: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown