Jonn Winner and Joyce Blessing Headline a Spirit-Filled Afternoon at “Intimate Worship” – Full Details HERE!

Top Gospel Artists United for an Unforgettable Worship Experience!

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Jonn Winner. Photo Credit: Jonn Winner
Jonn Winner. Photo Credit: Jonn Winner

The Jubilee Temple at Royal House Chapel, Achimota, was transformed into a sanctuary  of spiritual power during the much-anticipated Intimate Worship hosted by gospel singer Jonn Winner. 

The  worship conference , headlined by Jonn Winner, was a powerful , as worshippers gathered to experience the undeniable presence of God in a deeply personal way.

Jonn Winner, along with gospel ministers like Joyce Blessing, Minister Mac Frank, Teddy OT, Lady Naa, Minstrel Glory, and Minister Max Amu, led the congregation into a powerful time of worship. Each moment of the night carried the weight of God’s glory, with hearts turned back to Him in worship and devotion.

The event was a soul-winning event, where people had every reason to lift their hands and worship from the depths of their hearts. The presence of God was felt throughout the night, filling the temple with His heavy glory. 

Emceed by comedian Foster Romanus, he ensured the event flowed smoothly, keeping the audience engaged and in high spirits. The night ended with a deep sense of fulfillment, as the mission of drawing people closer to Christ was clearly accomplished.

The event was put together by winning music and is expected to be replicated in various countries in coming months. 

See photos below:

Jonn Winner. Photo Credit: Jonn Winner
Joyce Blessing. Photo Credit: Jonn Winner
Joyce Blessing. Photo Credit: Jonn Winner
Jonn Winner. Photo Credit: Jonn Winner
Jonn Winner. Photo Credit: Jonn Winner
Jonn Winner. Photo Credit: Jonn Winner

