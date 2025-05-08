Ad imageAd image
 Afrobeats sensation BNXN drops flirty new song “CUTESY” with visuals 

BNXN's new single "CUTESY," releasing May 8, 2025, explores love's complexities, blending R&B with trap, showcasing his artistic evolution.

Staff Writer, Ghana Music

Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer BNXN is back with “CUTESY,” a vibrant new single showcasing a more sensual and introspective facet of his artistry. Set to release across all major streaming platforms on May 8th, 2025, “CUTESY” represents an exciting sonic evolution for the genre-bending artist, highlighting his versatility beyond Afrobeats and Afro-fusion. 

Produced by Jiggy, the track takes inspiration from the R&B sounds of the early 2000s, seamlessly blending rich melodies with a relaxed trap beat. This creates a sultry and distinctive sound that marks a unique moment in BNXN’s evolving musical journey. 

Cover Artwork: Cutesy – BNXN

The release of “CUTESY” will also be accompanied by an official music video, premiering on May 8th. Directed by Troy Roscoe, renowned for his work with artists such as Burna Boy and FLO, the video was filmed in London. It visually embodies the song’s themes of longing, vulnerability, and deep emotional connection. 

Watch Cuesy by BNXN

“CUTESY” marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for BNXN, offering listeners a more profound look into his personal experiences, diverse sound, and undeniable talent. 

Speaking about Cutesy, BNXN shared; 

Cutesy’ is really just about those wild, real feelings you get when you’re deep into someone—like, everything about them just gets under your skin. It’s fun, it’s playful, but there’s that honesty too, like the crazy things you’d do for love, or how that person can have you all messed up. I wanted the song to feel raw and relatable—about that intense connection, where you’re just vibing, letting go, and it almost feels like a movie. It’s a late-night, honest conversation with the person you want, where nothing is filtered. 

BNXN. Photo Credit: Empire

Daniel Benson, professionally known as “BNXN”, is an award winning & top streaming Nigerian afro fusion singer, songwriter and record producer. The 27 year-old is Nigeria’s king of melodies and hooks as seen & heard on internationally acclaimed singles; ‘Mood’ with Wizkid, ‘Finesse’ with Pheelz, ‘POE’ with Ruger and most recently ‘Fi Kan We Kan’ with Rema.

He’s also worked with a host of talents including; BLK ODYSSY, Steff London, Zlatan, Burna Boy, Jae 5 and Darkoo amongst others. BNXN set a never before imagined precedence with Ruger in 2024 when the pair previously seen as musical rivals, released their joint body of work ‘RnB’ which amassed over 455M in global streams. In 2023, BNXN released his most honest body of work; ‘Sincerely Benson’ which 2 years in, still sits on multiple top album charts and has over 910M streams.

This release was preceded by his debut body of work ‘Sorry I’m Late’ in 2021 and ‘Bad Since 97’ in 2022. In 2022 he won the “Next Rated” category at the HipTV Headies Award and won the City People music award for revelation of the year in 2020.

