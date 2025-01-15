Is Afrobeats the most popular genre in Africa?

With its expanding worldwide fanbase and ongoing success on music charts, Afrobeats is set to emerge as the world’s preferred genre. Indeed, when we examine the Research 8020 Limited Top 10 Artists in Africa for 2025, a notable trend becomes apparent. Seven out of ten artists, such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Rema, Kizz Daniel, P-Square, and Tekno Miles, hail from Nigeria, and their significance highlights the country’s vital role in shaping the genre’s global achievements. It’s not just a music style; it represents African culture, pride, and identity.

However, it isn’t the sole African genre breaking limits. Amapiano, alternative hip-hop, and Bongo are each contributing distinct elements to the worldwide music landscape. These genres are reshaping our interaction with music in the 21st century.

Nigerian artists are known for creating Afrobeats songs but this genre is now being created by other artists globally. Although Afrobeats might be the dominant music genre in Africa, it isn’t the sole African sound gaining prominence.

Simultaneously, South Africa’s Amapiano, combining house, jazz, and African beats, is gaining international recognition, as artists such as Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa share its rich, deep basslines from Africa to a global audience.

Africa’s music landscape is flourishing with alternative hip-hop and Bongo Flava. South Africa’s Die Antwoord and Ghana’s M.anifest are redefining limits with their daring mixtures of hip-hop, rock, and Afro-futuristic music. Simultaneously, Tanzania’s Bongo Flava, fronted by artists such as Diamond Platnumz, is proliferating its captivating blend of reggae, Afrobeat, and Swahili lyrics well outside East Africa. Collectively, these genres demonstrate that African music transcends mere trend—it’s a worldwide power.

Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Bongo attribute much of their success to the emergence of digital platforms. Streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube have facilitated access for these African genres to global audiences. Social media, particularly TikTok, has significantly contributed to making Afrobeats the trending sound right now. Viral challenges and dance fads have thrust tracks like Burna Boy’s “Last Last” and Wizkid’s “Joro” into worldwide prominence.

These platforms are not only aiding African artists in gaining recognition—they’re linking fans globally, bringing people together through music. The increased collaborations with artists from different continents has helped Afrobeat to gain more audiences.

Afrobeats, Amapiano, Bongo, and alternative hip-hop represent music generations in Africa. These genres are persistently evolving and we are keenly waiting to see how they gain prominence globally.